We are a user rights initiative to rate and label website terms & privacy policies, from very good Class A to very bad Class E.
Terms of service are often too long to read, but it's important to understand what's in them. Your rights online depend on them. We hope that our ratings can help you get informed about your rights. Do not hesitate to click on a service below, to have more details! You can also get the ratings directly in your browser by installing our web browser add-on:
Ratings (outdated - go to edit.tosdr.org to help update!)
- - Google keeps your searches and other identifiable user information for an undefined period of time
- - Google can use your content for all their existing and future services
- - This service tracks you on other websites
- - Google can share your personal information with other parties
- - Google may stop providing services to you at any time
YouTube
- - Terms may be changed any time at their discretion, without notice to the user
- × They can remove your content at any time and without prior notice
- - The copyright license is broader than necessary
- - Reduction of legal period for cause of action
- × Deleted videos are not really deleted
SoundCloud
- + You stay in control of your copyright
- + Collected personal data used for limited purposes
- + 6 weeks to review changes
- - Indemnification from claims related to your content or your account
- - Personal information can be disclosed in case of business transfer or insolvency
GitHub
- + You don't grant any copyright license to github
- - Changes can happen any time, sometimes without notice
- - You shall defend and indemnify GitHub
- + Your personal information is used for limited purposes
- - Your account can be suspended and your data deleted any time for any reason
Twitpic
- × Twitpic takes credit for your content
- - Your content is for Twitpic and their partners
- - Reduction of legal period for cause of action
- - You indemnify Twitpic from any claim related to your content
- × Deleted images are not really deleted
Delicious
- - Very broad copyright license on your content, includes right for Delicious to distribute through any media
- × No Right to leave the service
- - Only for personal and non-commercial use
- + [bad] delicious new terms 5. third party services get access to personal information
- - Your personal information are an asset for business transfers
500px
- - Waiver of legal actions
- - Broad copyright license
- × 500px Store: Authorship
- - 500px Store: your account can be terminated at any time
- - You are responsible for any claim and agree to indemnify them
DuckDuckGo
- + No Tracking
SeenThis
- + You are free to choose your copyright license
- + You can get your data back
- + Right to leave the service
Kolab Now
- + Developed features are made available under a Free Software license
- + Only the necessary logs and debug information are kept
- + 4 weeks to review changes and possibility to negotiate
- + KolabNow is very strict when providing access to Lawful Interception requests
- + No third-parties access to your data without a duly authorized judicial Swiss warrant
lastpass
- + Personal information only stored when needed for a service
- - Terms may change without warning and at their sole discretion
- + Information is only shared with third parties if really necessary
- ⋅ LastPass will not provide refunds if they terminate you account or terminate the service
- - LastPass.com may terminate your access to the site at any time for any reason
Cloudant
- + You don't grant any copyright license to Cloudant
- + Cloudant won't share you data with third parties
- - Terms may be changed any time at their discretion, without notice to the user
- - You shall defend and indemnify Cloudant
- + Cloudant warns you if emergency maintenance is happening
- - Very broad copyright license on your content
- - This service tracks you on other websites
- - Facebook automatically shares your data with many other services
- - Facebook uses your data for many purposes
- - The Android app can record sound & video from your phone, at any time, without your consent
Yahoo!
- + Yahoo's copyright license for photos, graphics, audio and video limited for purpose
- + Yahoo's copyright license for groups limited for purpose
- - Terms may be changed any time at their discretion, without notice to the user
- - You must provide your legal name upon registration
- ⋅ Your account can be suspended for several reasons
Wikipedia
- + You publish your contributions under free licenses
- + You can give comments before changes
- + Wikipedia can block your account
- + Wikipedia uses temporary session cookies
Microsoft Services
- - Terms may be changed any time at their discretion, without notice to the user
- - Bing uses web beacons to track you across the internet
- - No promise to inform of government requests
- - Lawsuit and class action waiver. Arbitration for dispute resolution in the United States
- + Microsoft allows you to opt out of targeted advertising
- + Twitter deletes tracking data in 10 days and offers an opt-out
- - Very broad copyright license on your content
- + You can retrieve an archive of your data
- - Critical changes to the terms with little users' involvement
- - Twitter deletes your account after 30 days. It keeps the rights on your content.
Amazon
- - Terms may be changed any time at their discretion, without notice to the user
- - This service tracks you on other websites
- - Amazon enables third-party advertisers to target you by default
- - Amazon may sell user data as part of a business transfer
Wordpress.com
- + Limited copyright license to Wordpress.com including for promotion
- × You cannot delete your account
- - Terms may be changed any time at their discretion, without notice to the user
Apple
- - Terms may be changed any time at their discretion, without notice to the user
Flickr
- + Yahoo's copyright license for photos, graphics, audio and video limited for purpose
- + Flickr lets you choose a copyright license
- ⋅ Users are subject to Yahoo!'s terms
- + You can chose with whom you share your photo
netflix
- - Terms may be changed any time at their discretion, without notice to the user
- + Users can request access and deletion of personal info.
- - Lawsuit and class action waiver. Arbitration agreement. Survives termination of ToU agreement.
- - Netflix can terminate your account for any reason without notice.
- - Netflix reserve the right to disclose personal info, no notification.
- - Very broad copyright license on your content
- - You waive your right to a class action
- + Terms may be changed at their discretion, but they will notify you before.
Dropbox
- ⋅ Terms may be changed at any time, but you will be notified.
- ⋅ Dropbox will notify of changes on the terms
Skype
- × You cannot delete your account
- - Terms may be changed any time at their discretion, without notice to the user
- - You agree never to publish reputation-damaging opinions about Skype
- - No pseudonym allowed
bitly
- × You cannot delete your account
Zoosk
- × You cannot delete your account
Evernote
- × You cannot delete your account
Gravatar
- × No right to leave the service
- - Broad copyright license to perform the service
couchsurfing
- - Terms may be changed any time at their discretion, without notice to the user
- - Couchsurfing may close your account at their sole discretion
- - The copyright license on user data is broader than necessary
- - Couchsurfing keeps the license on your content, even after you close your account
- - Couchsurfing may retain your data after deactivation for legitimate business purposes
Nabble
- - Terms may be changed any time at their discretion, without notice to the user
OLX
- × You cannot delete your account
RuneScape
- × You cannot delete your account
eBuddy
- × You cannot delete your account
vBulletin
- × You cannot delete your account
phpBB
- × You cannot delete your account
- - Terms may be changed any time at their discretion, without notice to the user
Freeforums
- - Terms may be changed any time at their discretion, without notice to the user
IFTTT
- - Terms may be changed any time at their discretion, without notice to the user
Informe
- - Terms may be changed any time at their discretion, without notice to the user
identi.ca
- + Content published under a free license
Xfire
- × You cannot delete your account
App.net
- - Changes can happen at any time and sometimes without notice.
- - You defend, indemnify, and hold app.net harmless in case of a claim related to your use of the service
- + You can delete your content
- + App.net request feedback from users
- - You may not scrape the site
videoBB
- × You cannot delete your account
Flattr
- ⋅ Age limit of 18
- - Flattr allows third-party cookies
- ⋅ Terms may be changed at any time, but you will be notified.
Habbo
- × You cannot delete your account
Sonic.net
- + They delete user logs after 2 weeks
World of Warcraft
- × You cannot delete your account
Steam
- - Defend and indemnify Valve. Survives termination of the agreement.
- - Trial and class action waiver
- - Valve can cancel your account at any time.
- + Can request review and/or removal of personally identifiable info.
- ⋅ No refund policy
Hypster
- × You cannot delete your account
Wordfeud
- × You cannot delete your account
OwnCube
- - Terms may be changed any time at their discretion, without notice to the user
- + user data is not sold
- ⋅ they can remove your account after complaints
allrecipes
- - Terms may be changed any time at their discretion, without notice to the user
Tumblr
- + Tumblr provides access to previous TOS and privacy policy
- - Tumblr get a limited but eternal copyright license on your creations
- + Third parties used by Tumblr are bound by confidentiality obligations
- - Tumblr requires third party cookies
- + You maintain ownership of your Tumblr content
Disqus
- - Terms may be changed any time at their discretion, without notice to the user
- + Disqus will help you react to others infringing on your copyright
coursera
- - Coursera can change Terms of Service without notice and with immediate effect.
envato
- ⋅ Terms may be changed at any time, but you will be notified.
Grammarly
- - No promise to inform about government requests
- - Grammarly usage restrictions
- - Grammarly doesn't list pricing packages without signing up
- - Grammarly does not notify users before being involved in a merger, sale, or acquisition
- ⋅ Grammarly uses third-party cookies and Google to show ads
Microsoft Store
- - Terms may be changed any time at their discretion, without notice to the user
mint
- - Mint.com may change their terms at any time without pro-active notice
- - Mint.com may transfer your data as part of a business transfer
jagex
- + For paying users, TOS and Privacy Policy changes don't apply until the next renewal date
faranow
- - Terms may be changed any time at their discretion, without notice to the user
Apple iCloud
- × They can delete any of your data (files, music, messages, etc.) at any time and without notice
Spotify
- - You grant perpetual license to anything you publish
- + Spotify states risks of public information
- - No promise to inform about government requests
- - Spotify may transfer and process your data to somewhere outside of your country
- - Spotify can delete your account without telling you
Kippt
- - Kippt may change their privacy policy without prior notice